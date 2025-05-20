Roma want Nuno Espirito Santo to walk out on Nottingham Forest - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Roma want Nuno Espirito Santo to walk out on Nottingham Forest and come to Serie A.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo explains what happened at full time in the game against Leicester where it appeared that owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch.

Chelsea are ready to make a shock bid for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, according to reports.

Manchester United are interested in signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki, according to reports.

England are set to play in a tiny 8,000-seater stadium when they visit Serbia in September.

Jamie Vardy has been linked with a shock move to FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a mega offer from an unnamed Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are reportedly trying to sign one of Liverpool's transfer targets from under their noses - Bournemouth's £45m-rated left-back Milos Kerkez.

Atletico Madrid will move for Emiliano Martinez only if current goalkeeper Jan Oblak can be persuaded to accept an offer from the Saudi Pro League.

Ruben Amorim would prefer to sign rough diamonds instead of ready-made stars to rebuild Manchester United, according to one of Portugal's smartest recruitment experts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking ahead of their Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, Ruben Amorim believes victory will not solve wider issues at the club.

Disabled Manchester United and Tottenham fans have hit out at the 'insulting' number of wheelchair and accessible tickets available for their Europa League final clash.

Lamine Yamal will reportedly inherit Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 shirt at Barcelona after signing a new contract with the club this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Managers Hansi Flick and Simone Inzaghi lauded Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal after his Champions League performance against Inter Milan.

Jarrad Branthwaite's participation at the European Under 21 Championships is in doubt after he injured his hamstring playing in Everton's final game at Goodison Park on Sunday.

THE TIMES

The Chelsea chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly has warned that the football calendar is too congested and feels that his players are facing too many games.

THE ATHLETIC

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro missed Monday's win over Liverpool following a training ground altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.

Real Madrid are planning for midfielder Jude Bellingham to have surgery on a persistent shoulder problem after the 2025 Club World Cup.

Former Liverpool, Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 42.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are on course to see more than £20m wiped off their Champions League windfall for winning the Europa League thanks to their dreadful domestic seasons.

Mike Brown, the Leicester Tigers and former England full-back, will retire at the end of the season and signed off a 20-year professional career with a parting shot at the game's authorities.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard could face one major final hurdle before he accepts the Rangers job - even though he appears to be on the brink of a return to Ibrox.

Lawrence Shankland has been offered a three-year deal by Hearts as they plan to make him a legend.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has opened the door on a stunning return to Celtic by revealing he dreams of playing for the club again.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.