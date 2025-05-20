Roma want Nuno Espirito Santo to walk out on Nottingham Forest - Paper Talk
Plus: Jamie Vardy has been linked with a shock move to FA Cup winners Crystal Palace; Lamine Yamal will reportedly inherit Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 shirt at Barcelona; former Liverpool, Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina has announced his retirement
Tuesday 20 May 2025 22:37, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Roma want Nuno Espirito Santo to walk out on Nottingham Forest and come to Serie A.
Chelsea are ready to make a shock bid for Real Madrid star Rodrygo, according to reports.
Manchester United are interested in signing Lyon star Rayan Cherki, according to reports.
England are set to play in a tiny 8,000-seater stadium when they visit Serbia in September.
Jamie Vardy has been linked with a shock move to FA Cup winners Crystal Palace.
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly received a mega offer from an unnamed Brazilian club ahead of the Club World Cup.
DAILY MAIL
Manchester City are reportedly trying to sign one of Liverpool's transfer targets from under their noses - Bournemouth's £45m-rated left-back Milos Kerkez.
Atletico Madrid will move for Emiliano Martinez only if current goalkeeper Jan Oblak can be persuaded to accept an offer from the Saudi Pro League.
Ruben Amorim would prefer to sign rough diamonds instead of ready-made stars to rebuild Manchester United, according to one of Portugal's smartest recruitment experts.
Disabled Manchester United and Tottenham fans have hit out at the 'insulting' number of wheelchair and accessible tickets available for their Europa League final clash.
Lamine Yamal will reportedly inherit Lionel Messi's iconic No 10 shirt at Barcelona after signing a new contract with the club this summer.
Jarrad Branthwaite's participation at the European Under 21 Championships is in doubt after he injured his hamstring playing in Everton's final game at Goodison Park on Sunday.
THE TIMES
The Chelsea chairman and co-owner Todd Boehly has warned that the football calendar is too congested and feels that his players are facing too many games.
THE ATHLETIC
Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro missed Monday's win over Liverpool following a training ground altercation with team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke.
Real Madrid are planning for midfielder Jude Bellingham to have surgery on a persistent shoulder problem after the 2025 Club World Cup.
Former Liverpool, Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 42.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are on course to see more than £20m wiped off their Champions League windfall for winning the Europa League thanks to their dreadful domestic seasons.
Mike Brown, the Leicester Tigers and former England full-back, will retire at the end of the season and signed off a 20-year professional career with a parting shot at the game's authorities.
DAILY RECORD
Steven Gerrard could face one major final hurdle before he accepts the Rangers job - even though he appears to be on the brink of a return to Ibrox.
Lawrence Shankland has been offered a three-year deal by Hearts as they plan to make him a legend.
Giorgos Giakoumakis has opened the door on a stunning return to Celtic by revealing he dreams of playing for the club again.
