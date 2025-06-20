Jarell Quansah set for Liverpool exit but Marc Guehi unlikely to be direct replacement for Bayer Leverkusen-bound defender

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a package expected to be worth in excess of £34m (€40m).

Final discussions are ongoing between the clubs and the player is ready to push ahead with the move once a full agreement is reached.

Marc Guehi's name has re-emerged with Liverpool in the last 24 hours - and Sky Sports News has previously reported on their long-term interest in the player - but any prospect of signing him this summer is currently at a distance.

Arsenal and a number of other clubs are also keen on Guehi but Sky Sports News understands that, if he was to move, he would want to be assured to be a regular first-team starter and agreeing a fee with Crystal Palace will not be simple.

That lends weight to the idea that he would not be someone Liverpool move for to replace Quansah, and more likely something that would be more affected by a decision on the future of Ibrahima Konate. Talks over a new deal have yet to result in an agreement and he has only one year left on his current contract.

Liverpool are looking in the market for a new centre-back - and ideally they want a young talent with big potential. Last summer they were interested in Leny Yoro and this summer Dean Huijsen, who joined Real Madrid.

The club are relaxed about their defensive options even if Quansah leaves, however. He only made one Premier League start at centre-back before they won the title. If an attractive market opportunity emerges Liverpool will look seriously at doing it but it has to be the right player and they are prepared to wait.

Florian Wirtz arrived at Liverpool's training ground on Friday morning to complete his £100m move to the Premier League champions.

The total package is £116.5m (€137.5m), made up of a £100m plus £16.5m in potential add-ons.

Sky in Germany report the 22-year-old has successfully completed the first part of his medical. He arrived in the UK on Thursday.

The second part will take place later today after which he is due to sign a five-year contract on a minimum salary of £195,000 per week, which could become £245,000 per week with bonuses.

"This is a huge statement signing from the champions," reported Sky Sports News' Ben Ransom from outside Liverpool's training ground on Friday morning. "We are expecting an announcement later today."

