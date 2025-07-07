Noni Madueke transfer: Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has no doubts over forward's mindset despite noise

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says he doesn't have any doubts about Noni Madueke's frame of mind amid intense transfer "noise" linking him to Arsenal.

Sky Sports News reported this week that the 23-year-old has emerged as a top target for Arsenal and are expecting a bid for the winger from the north London club.

Gearing up for his side's FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Brazilian side Fluminense, Maresca believes Madueke will have no problems focusing on the task at hand despite the noise.

"[We had] the same noise before the Palmeiras game, and we gave him half an hour and he was very good," Maresca told the press.

"I don't have any doubts that if we need Noni, he will help us. I can understand when there is noise around you, it is difficult to deal with that."

The forward trained as normal with his team-mates ahead of their clash with Fluminense.

Chelsea signed Madueke from PSV Eindhoven for £29m in January 2023, and he has five years left on his contract. However, the Blues have strengthened significantly in attacking areas this summer.

Strikers Liam Delap arrived for £30m from Ipswich Town and Joao Pedro joined from Brighton in a deal worth up to £60m.

The club also added Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £48.5m plus £3.5m in potential add-ons.

