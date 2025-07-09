Everton transfer news: Thierno Barry completes move from Villarreal

Everton have completed a £27m deal to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal.

The striker has signed a four-year contract with the Toffees, and arrives on Merseyside having only joined Villarreal last summer from Swiss side FC Basel.

Speaking to Everton TV after his signing, France U21 international Barry said: "I'm very happy. It's very exciting to be here. I just can't wait to start and I hope to start very quickly.

"Everton is a big club in the Premier League. They have a good history and good players have played here, like Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku. When I was young I liked to watch these players, now I want to do like these players who have gone before.

"I had good conversations with the manager. He told me I have the quality to play in the Premier League. He wants to do good work with me. He wants to help me on my road and I felt the sincerity with him so that's why I chose to come here as well.

"For me, it is a dream to play in the Premier League. I think I proved in my career so far that I can adapt. For example, last season I went to LaLiga, which is a top league, and I think I had a good season for my first season. I'm not scared to play here and do the same."

The 22-year-old is highly thought of after scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists in a breakthrough season in LaLiga.

Everton have been in the market for a striker, especially given the departure of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Beto is also among Leeds United's targets this summer.

Everton manager David Moyes added: "We are delighted to have brought Thierno to the club. We see lots of potential and we are hoping for good things from him.

"We will give him plenty of time to settle in and we are looking forward to getting started working with him as soon as possible. I'm hoping to make more additions in the coming weeks."

After Everton's signing of Barry, Adam Bate takes a look at what the French forward could bring to the Premier League. "His unpredictably was his greatest asset," former coach from his time in Belgium tells Sky Sports...

Everton's interest in Thierno Barry makes sense. The Villarreal forward is 6ft 5ins tall and can provide the aerial threat that David Moyes demands up front. But he is a player capable of providing much more in that striker role - a tall man with a twist.

Everton need to add forwards following significant departures this summer. For all his injury struggles, Dominic Calvert-Lewin still played 1614 Premier League minutes last season. Abdoulaye Doucoure, often used in an advanced role, has left the club too...

Read Adam Bate's feature in full.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.