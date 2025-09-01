 Skip to content
Harvey Elliott transfer news: Aston Villa in advanced talks to sign Liverpool midfielder on loan with obligation to buy

Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sign Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on loan with an obligation to buy; the package being discussed between the two clubs is worth £35m; Elliott has been permission to travel to Birmingham for his medical

By Vinny O'Connor and Rob Jones

Monday 1 September 2025 22:06, UK

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 4: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0 during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool v Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield on August 4, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Image: Harvey Elliott looks set to swap Liverpool for Aston Villa

Aston Villa are in advanced talks with Liverpool over the signing of Harvey Elliott on loan with an obligation to buy.

Sky Sports News understands there is a verbal agreement between the clubs and Elliott has been permitted to travel to Birmingham to undergo a medical.

The package being discussed is worth £35m for the 22-year-old.

Elliott has previously hinted at a possible exit from Liverpool

The imminent arrival of Alexander Isak at Liverpool has opened up a potential departure for Elliott.

Speaking in May, Elliott admitted he would need to do "what's best" for his career in the summer when asked about his Liverpool future.

The England U21 international has made just one appearance for the Reds in the opening three games of the Premier League season, a one-minute outing off the bench against Newcastle.

A fixture in Lee Carsley's U21 Euros-winning side in June, Elliott scored five goals throughout the campaign as well as a goal in the final as the young lions beat Germany 3-2 after extra-time.

England's Harvey Elliott celebrates after opening the scoring against Germany in the U21 Euro final
Image: Elliott celebrates after opening the scoring against Germany in the U21 Euro final

Villa confirm Lindelof signing

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof on a free transfer.

Lindelof was without a club after leaving Old Trafford at the end of his contract in June.

The Sweden international, who has been capped 71 times by his country, made 26 appearances for United across all competitions last season.

Villa agree deal to sign Sancho

Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal with Manchester United for forward Jadon Sancho.

It is understood that Villa will pay a loan fee and 80 per cent of the player's wages during his time at Villa Park.

A look at some of the best goals, assists and skills from Jadon Sancho's 2024-25 season at Chelsea

Sancho has entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United having the option to extend for a further 12 months.

The 25-year-old, who was signed by United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, spent last season on loan at Chelsea, but returned to United after the west London club paid a £5m penalty to get out of their obligation to buy the player.

Chelsea held talks to renegotiate Sancho's salary to fit in with their wage structure but could not come to an agreement.

