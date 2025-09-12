Thomas Frank shocked by Daniel Levy exit from Tottenham: 'I expected long exit' with outgoing chairman

Thomas Frank has revealed he was as shocked as the rest of the footballing world at Daniel Levy's sudden exit from Tottenham over the international break - and had been planning for a "long relationship" with the departed chairman.

Levy stunned Spurs fans and the rest of the footballing fraternity by stepping down from his role after more than two decades last week, though Sky Sports News understands he was asked to leave his post with the club keen to move in a new direction.

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Saturday 13th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

The long-serving chairman came increasingly under fire in the later years of his reign from Tottenham supporters, who staged a number of protests against his decision making and perceived lack of investment in the club - who have the smallest wage-to-turnover ratio in the Premier league.

But after bringing him to Tottenham this summer, Frank told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham that he had no inkling his boss was going to be out of a job less than three months after that appointment - but hopes a "bigger and better" future is to come.

"It was a big surprise for me," he said. "Of course, I was told a little bit before it was announced, but that still came very sudden, very quick in every aspect. I've worked together now with Daniel for three months and enjoyed that. I think I owe him a lot.

"I've definitely been on course for a long relationship with Daniel. That was the plan, that was my idea. But in life and football, things happen, things change, and then you need to move on. And against West Ham it will be business as usual.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following Levy’s departure, Tottenham Hotspur CEO Vinai Venkatesham outlined the club’s vision. Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC.

"The legacy he has at Spurs is fantastic, and it's such an incredible job. He's done it in many ways. He's been here for 24 years and has been a big part of changing the club. The two biggest things are this world-class training centre and, of course, a world-class stadium. So to have those two to stand on as a foundation is incredible.

"So we can really build something for the future that's hopefully going to be even better and bigger and more hopeful."

Frank admits it will be easier for him than some others at the club to transition back into normality following Levy's departure, as the pair's direct interactions were largely focused around the transfer window which closed last week. "I could imagine there's a bigger day-to-day change for a lot of other people he's worked with for a long time. For me, a little less," he said.

One of his Levy's actions in that transfer window was to sign off the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani on Deadline Day from PSG, with the Frenchman's loan signing catching fans off guard nearly as much as his subsequent resignation.

Frank denied suggestions the Frenchman was signed as cover for Dominic Solanke, who remains ruled out after missing much of last season with a succession of injuries.

"it's nothing to do with that," he said. "We wanted an extra offensive player in, because we think that's important.

"The good thing is that Kolo Muani can play on both sides as a winger. [Richarlison] can play to the left as well.

"I will not be too much against playing with two strikers sometimes, either during a game or at the start of a game. I've done that in the past. For me, it's about having enough weapons, finding the best team with the best players on the pitch.

"Of course, I will be searching a little bit for the next couple of probably months to find that. Hopefully, I find it as quick as possible, but that will be a little bit of a work in process. Completely normal. I'm learning every day about the players."

Watch West Ham vs Tottenham on Saturday from 5pm on Sky Sports Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm