Man Utd transfers news: West Ham leading the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee - Paper talk and football transfer gossip

Latest from today's papers: Bournemouth value Antoine Semenyo at around £75m with Liverpool and other clubs monitoring the forward; Leeds United owners and investors are set to meet on Friday to discuss the future of the club; Rafa Benitez is set to make a return to management

Thursday 23 October 2025 23:14, UK

On Back Pages Tonight, the panel discuss how Marcus Rashford is joining Barcelona permanently will be best for all parties involved

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

Premier League

Joshua Zirkzee will ask to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window and West Ham are leading the race to sign the forward - The Mirror.

Bournemouth could demand up to £75m for Antoine Semenyo with Liverpool and other clubs eyeing the forward - The Daily Mail.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola can't confirm whether Antoine Semenyo has a release clause inserted into his new contract and is asked whether he is now worth £100m?

Leeds United's owners and investors will meet on Friday to discuss the club's progress and future plans - The Mirror.

Sean Dyche has banned hats and snoods at Nottingham Forest in a series of rule changes at the club - The Sun.

John Terry has said his "dream" is to manage Chelsea and that he finds it "difficult to fathom" that he has been knocked back from head coach roles due to inexperience - The Athletic.

Scottish football

Celtic have suffered a double injury blow with both striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Alistair Johnston going off in the Europa League clash against Sturm Graz - The Scottish Sun.

European football

Rafa Benitez is set to be appointed to his 17th job in football as he prepares to sign a two-year deal at Greek side Panathinaikos - The Daily Mail.

Formula One

McLaren have 'wiped the slate clean' with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in an attempt to stop Max Verstappen snatching the world title from their grasp - The Daily Mail.

ICYMI: The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers.

