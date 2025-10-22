Man Utd transfers news: West Ham leading the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee - Paper talk and football transfer gossip
Latest from today's papers: Bournemouth value Antoine Semenyo at around £75m with Liverpool and other clubs monitoring the forward; Leeds United owners and investors are set to meet on Friday to discuss the future of the club; Rafa Benitez is set to make a return to management
Thursday 23 October 2025 23:14, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
Premier League
Joshua Zirkzee will ask to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window and West Ham are leading the race to sign the forward - The Mirror.
Bournemouth could demand up to £75m for Antoine Semenyo with Liverpool and other clubs eyeing the forward - The Daily Mail.
Leeds United's owners and investors will meet on Friday to discuss the club's progress and future plans - The Mirror.
Sean Dyche has banned hats and snoods at Nottingham Forest in a series of rule changes at the club - The Sun.
John Terry has said his "dream" is to manage Chelsea and that he finds it "difficult to fathom" that he has been knocked back from head coach roles due to inexperience - The Athletic.
Scottish football
Celtic have suffered a double injury blow with both striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Alistair Johnston going off in the Europa League clash against Sturm Graz - The Scottish Sun.
European football
Rafa Benitez is set to be appointed to his 17th job in football as he prepares to sign a two-year deal at Greek side Panathinaikos - The Daily Mail.
Formula One
McLaren have 'wiped the slate clean' with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri in an attempt to stop Max Verstappen snatching the world title from their grasp - The Daily Mail.
ICYMI: The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers.
