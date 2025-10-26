Liverpool: Jamie Carragher says Arne Slot's side are in a crisis and the Premier League champions must improve their physicality

Jamie Carragher believes "it's crisis time" for Liverpool after their fourth straight Premier League defeat to Brentford.

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 on Saturday, which followed defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool are yet to find an answer for teams utilising long balls and low blocks following the defeat to Brentford.

And former Liverpool defender Carragher agreed, stating that the Premier League champions need to improve their physicality in order to start turning the corner.

Carragher said: "Losing four games in a row for Brentford would be a disaster. To see the champions do it with the expenditure in the summer means we're in crisis time for Liverpool right now. There will be a lot of serious questions asked in the dressing room between the players and the coaching staff and the people above the manager. When they've looked at what they've spent, they'll be looking for a lot more.

"Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team because, right now, I don't think they have enough."

Nev: Liverpool remind me of 'all over the place' Man Utd team

Sky Sports' Gary Neville speaking on his podcast about Liverpool:

"Arne Slot's Liverpool remind me a bit of my old Man Utd team.

"We went through mad periods where we always looked capable of scoring, but we were all over the place. One thing you can guarantee with Salah, Ekitike, Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo and others, they will score goals. But the others are responsible for being solid and not open all the time, and exposed. It sounds like starting from scratch, but sometimes you have to do that. When everything is crazy and chaotic, which it is for Liverpool right now, you just have to find a strong foundation.

"That means put players in there that can keep a narrow back four, prevent spaces, win duels, win set-pieces, and not give easy goals away. Play it forward a bit quicker than you have been and stop popping it through midfield. Be a bit more direct, knowing that the front three will win you games.

"Maybe it's time for Arne Slot to simplify things. If he keeps playing Kerkez at left back and Bradley at right back and they are exposed in midfield, they will keep on getting the same results.

"I like the manager and his way of working; there doesn't seem to be any panic. But he's going to have to interfere with this. It's a pattern of what they have become in this first two months of the season. They must narrow that back four and be a bit more safe in the way they play. Don't open up as much, don't go forward as much, but allow that front three to win you games.

"It's not just a blip any more, it's becoming a concern. They can't be seven or eight points behind Arsenal."