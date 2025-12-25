Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists the midfielder is still the future of the club

Ruben Amorim believes Kobbie Mainoo is the future of Manchester United despite the speculation surrounding the midfielder's future.

Amorim has not started Mainoo in a single Premier League game this season, with his last league start coming in May during a 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

An injury to Bruno Fernandes, who Amorim described as Mainoo's competition, may give the 20-year-old an opportunity once he recovers from a calf injury, and his head coach has insisted that he sees the player's future being at Old Trafford.

"Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity he has all the time," Amorim stated in his press conference ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle, live on Sky Sports.

"He played in different positions - we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there.

"He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days."

Mainoo unlikely to leave in January

Mainoo's lack of game time under Amorim has prompted interest from clubs across the Premier League and in Europe, with both loan and permanent exits being touted for the England international.

However, with Fernandes' injury and players away for the Africa Cup of Nations, Amorim admits that it is unlikely that Mainoo will be allowed to leave in January.

"If we are not getting someone, it’s hard to [let Mainoo leave]. We are shorter," Amorim said.

"Even with a full squad, we are shorter with something that can happen here.

"We are a club with a big responsibility. We are dealing with all these issues and in everybody’s head, we need to win every game, there are no excuses. So it’s going to be hard to leave the club if we don’t get a substitution."

"A few days before [his injury], we were talking about Kobbie doesn’t have the minutes he deserves or needs. Then there’s an opportunity, and Kobbie is not there.

"Sometimes, it is bad luck and during this year, we have some moments with a bit of bad luck."

United sticking to the plan in January

With numbers thin on the ground, United may be forced to be active in the January transfer market, with the club among a number of suitors interested in Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

If any signing is to happen, it is not going to be done in a panic as Amorim has insisted the club will stick to their plans with regards to any potential business.

"We are struggling in this moment but the club, we have a plan and we are going to stick with it," he insisted.

"If we have the opportunity to bring a player who we think is going to be the future of the club, he's going to come.

"When I look at the team, when we have the full squad, I need to take more quality from that group. If we can bring someone good, if not, then we will spend money in the summer."