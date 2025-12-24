Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim says it is 'impossible' to replace captain amid injury absence

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim says it is "impossible" to replace Bruno Fernandes as the captain faces a spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Fernandes was taken off against Aston Villa at the weekend and while Amorim did not put a timeframe on his return, he did confirm the midfielder would not feature against Newcastle on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports.

Amorim is hoping Fernandes' absence will give other players the chance to step up and lead the team, as well as take up his position in midfield.

Manchester United

Newcastle United Friday 26th December 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"It's impossible to replace Bruno," the head coach said in his pre-match press conference. "But I said that this morning to the team, we need to take the good thing, if there is a good thing on that, and a lot of people need to step up.

"It's not just the creation. On every set-piece, he is the guy organising the team and that is a good opportunity for everyone to step up and realise we can't rely on one player for everything.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruben Amorim believes Bruno Fernandes has suffered a soft tissue injury and feels the Man United captain will be out for a while

"Sometimes we rely on Bruno for the organisation and creation. We lost Bruno, Bryan [Mbeumo] and Amad in set pieces so this is massive for the team.

"This is a good chance for Lucha [Lisandro Martinez], Luke Shaw, all of these guys to step up and have more leaders in the group."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol discuss whether Bruno Fernandes' injury will provide an opportunity for Kobbie Mainoo to perform at Manchester United

On who might come in for Fernandes in Man Utd's midfield, Amorim added: "We have other players. We maybe need to see different ways of playing.

"I think Jack Fletcher did a very good job [against Aston Villa] and that's why when we have this opportunity, we need to give space to guys like Jack and others. We will find solutions to play.

"I am confident we can win any game. We have some problems, but I believe in the team, even without many players in this moment. It is more difficult, but I trust in my players. If we are really focused in the game, we can win."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes revealed that he was hurt and saddened by the fact that Manchester United was 'willing' to sell him in the summer

Amorim's comments on Fernandes come almost a week after the midfielder claimed Manchester United bosses wanted to cash in on him in the summer but lacked the courage to defy the head coach.

The United captain, who could have joined Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal for £100m, said he was "hurt" and "sad" about how the situation had been handled in an interview with Portuguese TV station Canal 11.

Sky Sports News understands the club's leadership were clear with Fernandes throughout the summer - and remain adamant - that he is part of their plans and they have no desire to sell him.