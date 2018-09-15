Jose Mourinho confirms Luke Shaw will play against Young Boys

Luke Shaw will play against Young Boys in the Champions League

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed Luke Shaw will play against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Shaw missed the 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday as a precaution after suffering a head injury while on international duty with England earlier this month.

However, the 23-year-old is set to return to United's starting line-up for the midweek trip to Switzerland at the expense of Ashley Young.

"Luke Shaw plays Wednesday," said Mourinho in his post-match interview at Vicarage Road.

"We can't do it with one left-back and Ashley Young is not just a left-back, he is also a right-back.

Shaw was treated for a head injury while on England duty earlier this month

"They are both doing well, they are both different players and I think they both understand that one is a young player and the other is the experienced one and it is good for us to have these two options, plus Darmian.

"He is my emergency man, he is always ready for everything."