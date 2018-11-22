Jose Mourinho would win Premier League with Manchester City, says Didier Drogba

Didier Drogba has defended Jose Mourinho from criticism

Jose Mourinho would have won the Premier League title "two or three times" if he was manager of Manchester City, according to Didier Drogba.

Mourinho won the title three times over the course of two separate spells at Chelsea but has failed to replicate that success since joining Manchester United in 2016.

The Portuguese recently admitted United are in a battle to reach the top four after losing 3-1 to rivals City, who won the title with a record points total under Pep Guardiola last season.

However, Drogba believes Mourinho is still the right manager for United and insists his former boss is facing criticism because of the high standards he set earlier his career.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles at Chelsea

"I think if you put him at Manchester City, he would have won the league twice, maybe two or three times," said Drogba, who announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

"You get criticism because you set a standard of winning, winning and winning and now you're not winning or having the same results.

"He is still there. You have to look at all the managers who were at Manchester United the last few years.

"Being manager after Sir Alex Ferguson is not easy and the finances that they had then are not the same as what they have now.

"People only pay attention to the best and he's one of the best and that's why he gets all of this.

"I think he's taking the challenge, because it's a big challenge and if people criticise you then how can you enjoy it? It's tough. After all, he's human.

"He's trying to change his approach and that's what the best managers do and when things are not working you try to change it."