Manchester United braced for January interest in Anthony Martial from Chelsea and Juventus

Anthony Martial has failed to agree a new Manchester United contract after recent talks

Manchester United are braced for January interest from Juventus and Chelsea in Anthony Martial, as talks over a new contract remain deadlocked, Sky Sports News understands.

United recently activated a year-long extension clause in Martial's current deal that ties him down until 2020, after the France forward rejected their latest offer of new terms.

Sky Sports News understands that an agreement remains very far from being reached, despite another round of discussions.

1:37 Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf says Manchester United are still in transition following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and the Class of '92. Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf says Manchester United are still in transition following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson and the Class of '92.

And Chelsea are keen on the player - if they can sell one of their own players in the upcoming transfer window - as well as Italian giants Juventus.

United want Martial to commit to a new long-term contract and talks have been ongoing since the summer transfer window - when manager Jose Mourinho was prepared to sell him.

Jose Mourinho said he wanted to keep Martial at Old Trafford in early November after a run of impressive form

The United hierarchy have remained determined to keep Martial, believing he still has a lot to offer and fearing he could fulfil his potential elsewhere, having made him the world's most expensive teenager in a deal from Monaco in 2015 that could rise to £58m.

Martial, now 22, has scored six goals in the last seven games in all competitions, having initially struggled to establish himself in the United first team.