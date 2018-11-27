Romelu Lukaku says he's one of Jose Mourinho's Man Utd 'favourites'

Romelu Lukaku will be Jose Mourinho's main striker again this season

Romelu Lukaku believes he is one of Jose Mourinho's favourites at Manchester United because he knows he would "run through a brick wall for him".

Mourinho has continually criticised his players - often picking out Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial - for their mentality and once again questioned their "desire" following Saturday's 0-0 home draw to Crystal Palace.

However, Lukaku, who often avoids such negative public assessments from his manager despite his inconsistent form, said last week his team-mates must "learn to deal" with Mourinho's management style.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Asked if he is Mourinho's favourite, Lukaku told Bleacher Report: "One of them, yeah."

Pressed to explain his answer, he continued: "Because I would run through a brick wall for him and he knows that.

"He's the type of coach where he would be honest with you and tell you how it is. If you can't deal with that, I mean, that's a big problem."

0:37 Jose Mourinho says he will walk to Old Trafford again if traffic delays Manchester United's coach before their Champions League match with Young Boys. Jose Mourinho says he will walk to Old Trafford again if traffic delays Manchester United's coach before their Champions League match with Young Boys.

Mourinho dropped Lukaku, who is on a 10-game goalless streak for his club, earlier in the season and travelled to Belgium to support the striker while he was on international duty.

Asked how it felt to be left out, he said: "I was like, 'oh wow, s***, it happened'. But I had a conversation with the coach about it.

"It was like ten minutes and from then on it opened something in myself, like a new fire to go and get what's mine."