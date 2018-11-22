Romelu Lukaku says Manchester United team-mates must take criticism like 'grown men'

Romelu Lukaku has backed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says his team-mates must learn to deal with criticism from Jose Mourinho.

A number of United players, including Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Luke Shaw, have fallen foul of Mourinho during his spell in charge at Old Trafford.

Pogba was involved in training ground bust-up with Mourinho in September after being stripped of the club vice-captaincy, while Antonio Valencia was forced to apologise after liking an Instagram post which called for the Portuguese to be sacked.

Lukaku says players must learn to deal with criticism from their manager

Lukaku has himself come under fire this season and was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 win over Everton last month.

However, the Belgium international insists Mourinho still commands the respect of the United dressing room and has advised his team-mates to act maturely when criticised by the manager.

3:30 A look back at Mourinho and Paul Pogba's relationship since the Frenchman's return to Manchester United in 2016 A look back at Mourinho and Paul Pogba's relationship since the Frenchman's return to Manchester United in 2016

"I think he has a good relationship with the players," Lukaku told Bleacher Report.

"I don't really pay attention to what his relationship is with the other players, to be honest. I don't think it's something that should affect me.

"If he has an argument with somebody I mean, deal with it, man. You're a grown-a*** man, deal with it."