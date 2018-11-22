Chris Smalling is in talks with Manchester United over a new contract

Chris Smalling is the latest Manchester United player to open talks with the club about a new contract, Sky Sports News understands.

The 29-year-old is one of nine United players who see their current deals expire at the end of the season.

Smalling's talks come after Luke Shaw signed a new five-year deal in October, while United also triggered the option in Anthony Martial's contract to extend it until 2020 last month.

The club remain in talks with David de Gea, Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera over extending their stays at Old Trafford, while Antonio Valencia, Phil Jones, Andreas Pereira and Matteo Darmian face uncertain futures.

Smalling, who joined United from Fulham in 2010, has made 14 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season.