Jesse Lingard raring to go for Manchester United after return to full fitness

Jesse Lingard is hoping to 'bounce back' for Manchester United after missing several games

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard is determined to "bounce back" from a frustrating start to the season.

The England international made headlines recently after scoring the crucial equaliser in his side's 2-2 draw with rivals Arsenal at Old Trafford - his first goal of the season.

Lingard established himself as a key player for club and country last season as Jose Mourinho's men finished runners-up in the Premier League and FA Cup, before helping England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Lingard's exertions came at a cost, though, as a groin injury that he had carried since Russia kept him out for a month upon the beginning of the current campaign.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Arsenal in the Premier League

"We didn't get much rest obviously in the summer after the World Cup, so coming back there's always going to be little niggles here and there," he said.

"Obviously it got to a point where I couldn't carry on, so that break did me well and I am raring to go now. It was an enjoyable summer and a good season for me on a personal level last season.

"I wanted to kickstart this season in the same form and obviously you have setbacks throughout the season, but it's how you bounce back.

Last season Lingard became a key player for club and country

"Everyone that came off the bench [against Arsenal] showed their fighting spirit. We're in it as a team. We had to put on a performance for the fans and show the passion on the pitch for them.

"There's always pressure on people's shoulders when it comes to Man United and it's how you deal with the pressure."