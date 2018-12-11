Jose Mourinho calls on Paul Pogba to lead way for Man Utd at Valencia

Jose Mourinho says he wants Paul Pogba to set a good example for his less-experienced team-mates in Valencia on Wednesday.

Manchester United have already qualified for the Champions League knock-out stages, but need winless Young Boys to get a result against Juventus if they are to top the group.

Mourinho is therefore likely to use some of his squad players in Spain but World Cup winner Pogba - who has been left out of the team for the last two Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham - will be starting in Spain.

Mourinho said: "I am looking for him (Pogba) to play well and to have a good impact in the game and a good impact in the team.

"A team with many players who don't have many miles on their legs, a team with some players who are not playing a lot.

"So, I hope people like Paul and a couple of others, that are normally in the team and have the number of miles players need to have a good level, can have a good impact on the team."

United have a key Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, but Mourinho says his initial focus is on Valencia, despite the unlikelihood of United pipping Juve for top spot.

"It's not about Liverpool - I am about the match tomorrow (Wednesday)," said Mourinho.

"Football is football and anything can happen.

Jose Mourinho says he expects a professional display in Valencia - even if it has no impact on Manchester United's finishing position

"Normally, Juventus should win the match in Switzerland, so I don't think the result of the match tomorrow will have an impact on finishing first or second.

"But it is a football match, a Champions League match. It is Manchester United, professional players, and we want to do well."

England U18 duo James Garner and Mason Greenwood are in the United squad but will not be in the starting line-up.

Mourinho said: "No, the kids don't start - Garner will be on the bench and Mason is the protection player, in case we have any injured.

"We have players that need to play and we have players that deserve to play.

"We left a few players in Manchester - but we are going to play with a team only with players from the first team."

