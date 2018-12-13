Juan Mata admits slow starts are becoming a problem for Manchester United

Juan Mata was frustrated in his return to the Mestalla

Juan Mata admits Manchester United must learn to begin games with a greater sense of urgency.

United lost 2-1 to Valencia on Wednesday in the Champions League as Phil Jones' own goal compounded Carlos Soler's first-half strike, before substitute Marcus Rashford scored a late consolation.

With Juventus surprisingly losing to Young Boys, United missed the chance to finish top of Group H and Mata admits slow starts to games are hurting them.

0:43 Jose Mourinho was not surprised by Manchester United's performance against Valencia Jose Mourinho was not surprised by Manchester United's performance against Valencia

"It seems like we always push in the last minutes, when players come off from the bench or the players that are on the pitch," Mata said.

"It seems like we react in the last 10, 15 minutes and start creating more chances and getting closer and closer to score. That is what we did today but it was not enough.

"We are disappointed because obviously it's more painful knowing that Juventus lost and if we had have won we would have finished first in the group.

"It was special for me personally coming back to Valencia and feel the love of the club and the supporters, so I am grateful for that, but disappointed overall. We reacted a bit too late."

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

United must quickly put their disappointment behind them as they prepare to travel to Anfield on Sunday to face Liverpool, live on Sky Sports.

Defeat at the weekend would see Jose Mourinho's side fall 19 points behind their bitter rivals before reaching the midway point of the season.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham

"It is a very busy month and we have very important games coming, especially on Sunday," Mata told MUTV.

"I know it's difficult, but we have to keep going and especially with what we have coming on Sunday, we need to be ready for that."

Get Sky Sports to see Liverpool take on Man Utd this weekend. Find out more here.