Manchester United's Chris Smalling signs new contract until 2022

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has signed a new contract until June 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

Smalling joined United from Fulham in July 2010 for an undisclosed fee after impressing in two seasons at Craven Cottage.

The 29-year-old has since made more than 200 appearances for United and should he stay until the end of his new deal, it would mark 12 years at Old Trafford for the Englishman.

Smalling said: "This is my ninth season with the club and I am delighted to be continuing my progression with this team.

"It is a real honour to play for Manchester United and we are all now concentrating on the busy schedule of games throughout the festive period."

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Sunday to face high-flying rivals Liverpool, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Smalling featured in United's previous two Premier League games against Arsenal and Fulham, but did not play in his side's midweek Champions League defeat in Valencia.

The defender has won 31 caps for his country, but was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the World Cup in Russia and has not yet forced his way back onto the international stage.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said: "I am very happy Chris has signed a new contract. Chris has been with the club for a number of years and is now one of the senior players within our squad."