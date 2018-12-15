Jose Mourinho says Liverpool the 'lucky ones' ahead of Super Sunday clash

Jose Mourinho pointed to Liverpool's recent games against Everton and Napoli

Jose Mourinho has claimed Liverpool are "the lucky ones" as they bid to end a wait of nearly three decades to win the English league title.

Mourinho and his Manchester United side visit Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with Liverpool 16 points ahead of their bitter rivals.

But Mourinho points to perceived good fortune enjoyed by Liverpool in recent victories over Everton, Bournemouth and Napoli as evidence they have luck on their side as they challenge for their first championship since 1990.

"Of course, they are very confident about themselves," Mourinho told reporters. "They are top of the league, they have this feeling of - I know that feeling well - the feeling of the lucky ones where everything goes in your direction.

"They know how they beat Everton, they know that the last match, the opening goal was offside, and they know that against Napoli in the last seconds they could be out.

"They have this feeling that I also had when my teams were top of the league and it looks like everything goes in your direction."

Klopp's side certainly benefited from a stroke of luck when a defensive error from Jordan Pickford gifted them a stoppage-time victory against Everton, although a clearly offside opening goal by Mohamed Salah at Bournemouth was only the first of four scored by the rampant Reds.

And, while the midweek victory over Napoli was only confirmed when Alisson made a spectacular late save, the win carried last season's Champions League runners-up through to the last 16 and has further raised the mood of optimism around Anfield.

"I think they are obviously very, very confident. But I think they are not stupid," Mourinho said.

"They also know that we have our weaknesses, our strengths, and I think they will respect our strengths. I think if they don't do that I will be happy with that.

"They know that they need every point if they want to be champions so I think they are professionals and being professional is respecting Manchester United. They know that we can go there and win."