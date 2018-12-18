Jose Mourinho speculation does not worry me, says Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari

Santiago Solari's Real Madrid are in Abu Dhabi preparing for the FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari says he is not concerned by speculation linking Jose Mourinho with his job after the Portuguese was sacked by Manchester United.

Sky Sports News understands Mourinho was sacked at around 9am on Tuesday in a face-to-face meeting with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward at United's Carrington training base.

Michael Carrick is set to take training until a new temporary boss from outside the club is appointed until the end of the season with an announcement expected within the next 48 hours.

Newspaper reports have claimed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Mourinho to make a sensational return to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he was manager between 2010 and 2013, despite the fact Solari recently signed a contract to be the club's head coach until 2021.

"How would I be worried about rumours or speculation about Real Madrid?" Solari said at a Club World Cup press conference in Abu Dhabi.

"It happens every day, it is just part of our reality. I feel the same as when I arrived here to work as a coach, and further back as a player. That is to give everything in my job every day, that is my way of viewing football."

Defender Marcelo, who won La Liga under Mourinho in the 2010/11 season, says it is a "pity" the Portuguese has been sacked but refused to endorse him for permanent Real Madrid manager's job.

"[His sacking] is a pity as he is a great coach and for him to be without a club is a pity," he said. "It's not for me to say if he should come to Real Madrid, but I really appreciate all he did for me at this club."