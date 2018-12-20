Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku: Manchester United players could benefit from Jose Mourinho exit

1:41 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a 'big fan' of Paul Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a 'big fan' of Paul Pogba

The Jose Mourinho era is over at Manchester United, so which players could benefit from his departure?

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday, following United's 3-1 loss to Liverpool, with former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer taking over as caretaker boss until the end of the season.

From Paul Pogba to Fred, we look at five members of the Manchester United squad whose fortunes could now change following the change of management...

Paul Pogba

Where else to start?

Pogba's £89m return to Manchester United was one of the most hyped transfers of all time but it has been rocky two-and-a-half seasons so far. The Frenchman has struggled for consistency on the pitch and, off it, his fractious relationship with Mourinho eventually proved to be the catalyst for the Portuguese's departure.

Paul Pogba had a difficult relationship with Jose Mourinho

The cracks appeared when Pogba was dropped last season and they spread rapidly. He was stripped of the vice-captaincy in September and at the time of Mourinho's sacking on Tuesday, he had only started one of United's previous five Premier League games. Mourinho did not even use him from the bench during Sunday's defeat at Anfield.

Of course, Pogba's return to Old Trafford has not been without positives. At times, he has shown why he is regarded as one of the world's most talented midfielders. There was further evidence of that during France's World Cup triumph in Russia. The hope now is that Solskjaer, who coached him in United's academy, will be able to unlock his potential in a way Mourinho could not.

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku started brilliantly under Mourinho following his arrival from Everton in the summer of 2017, scoring 11 goals in his first 10 appearances in all competitions, but there were barren spells later in his first season and he finds himself in another now. The Belgian has only scored two goals in his last 17 Manchester United appearances.

Romelu Lukaku has only scored twice in his last 17 games

Lukaku spoke out about his poor performances recently, revealing he had returned from the World Cup carrying too much muscle, but he was not helped by Mourinho's defensive tactics or the lack of ideas around him. Under the new regime, he will hope for better service. Solskjaer, an expert goalscorer himself, might also be able to help him rediscover his confidence.

Anthony Martial

Like his countryman Pogba, Martial had a difficult relationship with Mourinho. He was strongly criticised by the 55-year-old after he departed United's pre-season tour to be at the birth of his child, and while he did eventually force his way back into Mourinho's starting line-up, there was always a sense that his talents were not being maximised.

Could Anthony Martial go to another level under new management?

Martial has still managed seven Premier League goals in just 798 minutes this season, however, and the numbers hint at what he might be capable of with more opportunities and more attacking freedom. United recently triggered a one-year contract extension in his contract, taking him up to 2020, but it might not be long until they are scrambling to secure his long-term future.

Juan Mata

It is to Mata's credit that he managed to carve out a place for himself in Mourinho's plans at Manchester United despite their history together at Chelsea. The Spaniard was deemed a poor fit by Mourinho at Stamford Bridge but he showed impressive humility and application to win the Portuguese over at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata has been a squad player under Jose Mourinho

Having said that, however, he was never viewed as a guaranteed starter. Mata impressed in patches under Mourinho but when the big games came around, he was invariably dropped, his creative talents sacrificed for greater physicality.

Mata needs a manager who trusts him, and there is also a strong argument that Manchester United need more of Mata. So far this season, they have created fewer scoring chances than Southampton, Fulham and Wolves. Could Mata be the man to get them playing more attractive football?

Fred

Fred was expected to be a key figure for Mourinho after United beat Manchester City to his signature in June, but instead he became a £52m misfit. Since starting their first three Premier League games of the season, he has only started three out of 14.

Fred has been a peripheral figure for United this season

Mourinho felt he could not play Fred until he became more tactically disciplined and defensively stronger, but his new manager may believe they would be best served harnessing his creativity and flair. Having spent the first half of the season kicking his heels on the bench, things can only get better for Fred.