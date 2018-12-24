Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking forward to 'special' Old Trafford return

1:13 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels his Old Trafford return will be difficult, but special Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels his Old Trafford return will be difficult, but special

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits going back to Old Trafford as manager of Manchester United will not be easy, but it is something he is very much looking forward to.

The caretaker boss got off to the best possible start against Cardiff on Saturday, watching on as United hit five goals and picked up an important three points.

United return to Old Trafford against Huddersfield on Boxing Day, and Solskjaer is relishing the opportunity of seeing his side play in front of "the best fans in the world".

"Of course you try to keep your emotions in check because I'm there to do a job, I've got to be focused," he told Sky Sports.

"It's not easy and I don't think it will be easy, but I'm looking forward to it and we should look forward to playing at Old Trafford."

Manchester United answered their critics with a 5-1 victory away to Cardiff City

Fans unveiled a banner for Solskjaer during the 5-1 victory at Cardiff and are set to hang it up in the Stretford End for his homecoming, much to the Norwegian's delight.

"They're the best fans in the world," he said. "Of course I already have my history at the club, but to see that banner is special. I just hope in the next five months I'll do a good enough job for them to keep singing my name when someone else gets in there.

"You can never set the bar too high because they set the standards. The players that play for this club have high standards to live up to."

Solskjaer aims to do enough to keep fans singing his name at Old Trafford

Despite a promising start, Solskjaer insists he will not be immune from criticism from United's former players turned pundits, should things start going awry.

"Don't worry Gary [Neville] will be really hard on me," he said. "I've sat next to him in the dressing room for 11 years and you know Gary. He's paid now to give his opinion and of course he should do.

"I'm no different to anyone else, or any other manager when you lead that team onto the pitch because it comes with the responsibility... but my job is to get the players enjoying themselves."