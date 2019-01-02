Marcus Rashford transformed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford is shining under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

We examine Marcus Rashford's transformation under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of Manchester United's meeting with Newcastle, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday.

There was a lot to enjoy about Marcus Rashford's performance in Manchester United's 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday. The 21-year-old was a bundle of energy in his favoured central-striking role, scoring one goal and setting up another in brilliant style.

Paul Pogba took the man-of-the-match award, continuing his resurgence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with two more goals of his own, but Rashford was not far behind him. The mazy dribble and pinpoint cross for the Frenchman's opener was the kind of attacking flair that Old Trafford did not see enough of under the old regime.

"I feel I've seen that type of skill more from Rashford in an England shirt than in a Manchester United shirt," noted Jamie Carragher in the Sky Sports commentary box. "It's absolutely fantastic to see."

Rashford celebrates against Bournemouth

Like Pogba, Rashford has been liberated by the change of management. United's attacking players were weighed down by Mourinho's conservative tactics but Solskjaer has instructed his front four to focus on what they do best and Rashford has led the charge. It is the first time all season that he has started three consecutive Premier League games as a central striker.

"Watching Manchester United, it's like they are training at Carrington," added Carragher on Sunday. "That's always a sign of confidence, of not being inhibited."

It is certainly true of Rashford. The 21-year-old is playing with swagger again and the statistics underline the transformation. According to Opta, he is completing more than twice as many dribbles per 90 minutes under Solskjaer than he was under Mourinho. It is telling that his shot volume has increased dramatically, too.

Marcus Rashford comparison Premier League 2018/19 Per 90 Under Mourinho Under Solskjaer Shots 1.9 4.1 Shots on target 1.2 2.3 Dribbles 1.2 2.3 Chances created 1.5 1.9 Touches in opp box 4.3 8.7

Rashford is relishing his central role. His runs in behind caused Bournemouth repeated problems at Old Trafford on Sunday and, by playing higher up the pitch, he was also able to get into dangerous areas with far more frequency. Since Solskjaer replaced Mourinho, Rashford has gone from averaging 4.3 touches in the opposition box per 90 minutes to 8.7.

Rashford is no longer burdened by defensive responsibility - only four of his 38 touches against Bournemouth came in his own half - but it was noticeable that Solskjaer praised his "unbelievable" work ethic on Sunday. The Norwegian has ramped up the intensity since taking over and it is Rashford who has set the tone.

According to Premier League tracking data, he made 23 sprints against Bournemouth - more than any other player on the pitch despite being withdrawn with 20 minutes to play. He also ranked top for sprints against Huddersfield and was second only to Ashley Young in the win over Cardiff.

"He closes down, he chases, he runs in behind," a beaming Solskjaer told Sky Sports on Sunday.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

Rashford's industry was noted by Mourinho, too. It is only a month since he singled him out as one of his only "mad dogs" following a 2-2 draw with Southampton at St Mary's. But the difference now is that he is playing in a system which suits him. Instead of Mourinho's tough love, Rashford is also benefitting from some welcome encouragement.

Rashford celebrates his goal with Ashley Young

"Marcus has been different class since I came in," added Solskjaer. "He's got all the chances in the world, all the potential to be a top, top, top striker."

Rashford has certainly made the most of his chance up front, but the next test will be how long he can hold off Romelu Lukaku. Solskjaer admitted United are still working on the Belgian's fitness on Sunday, but his goal from the bench was a reminder of his qualities.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's win over Bournemouth Highlights from Manchester United's win over Bournemouth

The competition can only be good news for Manchester United, but right now it is Rashford's place to lose. Pogba has dominated the headlines during their resurgence under Solskjaer, but Rashford's transformation has been just as impressive. United will hope he produces more of the same against Newcastle on Wednesday night.