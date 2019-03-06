Man Utd's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unsure of contractual status with Molde

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not sure whether his deal with Molde stands

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he is not sure whether he remains under contract with Norwegian club Molde but still plans to go back.

Solskjaer has made a massive impact since leaving Molde to take over as Manchester United manager in December in the wake of Jose Mourinho's dismissal.

Initially, there was talk of Solskjaer having been loaned to United, and that he would return at the end of the season, but a story about him signing a new three-year deal with Molde has been removed from the club's website.

And, speaking to Fotbalklubben podcast on Tuesday, Solskjaer said he was not sure whether that deal still stood.

"I'm not quite sure how it works," he said when asked about his contract and why his biography on Twitter still read 'Manager of Molde.'

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 13 of his 16 games since taking temporary charge of Manchester United

"I think the contract has expired and that now I only have contract with Manchester United. There may have to be another contract for that [return to Molde].

"Let's see what it says here. No, I am..."manager of Molde"- It's not what I am doing at the moment, but the plan is to go back there."

Molde CEO Oystein Neerland responded to Solskjaer's remarks by maintaining the Norwegian club's stance that they expect him to return at the end of the Premier League season.

"Before Christmas we signed a new agreement with Ole Gunnar for three years, until the end of the 2021 season," Neerland told TV2 Norway.

"Afterwards Ole Gunnar has taken over as temporary manager at Manchester United, a job that goes on until the summer. Ole Gunnar is now employed at Manchester United, and plans to return to Molde after the season."

Sky Sports News has been told a manager can only have a contract with one club at a time, despite the temporary nature of Solskjaer's appointment.

He was also pictured by Norwegian broadcaster Viasport speaking with United co-owner Avram Glazer at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's Champions League date with Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer has turned United's fortunes around since his arrival before Christmas, earning almost universal praise for his work at Old Trafford.

United have played 16 games under their former striker, winning 13, drawing two and suffering their only defeat when going down 2-0 in the first leg against the French champions last month.