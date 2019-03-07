Luke Shaw, Ashley Young back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become permanent Man United boss

1:01 Luke Shaw believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'certain' to be made Manchester United manager on a permanent basis Luke Shaw believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'certain' to be made Manchester United manager on a permanent basis

Luke Shaw and Ashley Young have both backed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become Manchester United's next permanent manager after Wednesday's stunning victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

United progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014 after a 3-1 victory at the Parc des Princes helped them overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit.

It was a 14th victory in 17 matches for United under Solskjaer, and Shaw is confident he will be working under the Norwegian next season.

"I don't think I need to say much. After all these results, it looks certain," Shaw said. "We all love Ole and we love the job that he has done so far.

"Like I say, we are really enjoying everything that is going on at the moment and I think the results have shown that.

"We have had a couple of blips but I think it is nine away games now [that we have won] and they have not been easy ones, so that shows what a job Ole and his staff have done.

"Long may that continue."

United celebrate Marcus Rashford's late winner in Paris

Shaw also reserved special praise for Marcus Rashford for keeping his nerve to score the match-winning penalty, and for Romelu Lukaku, who scored twice to take his tally to six in his last three matches.

"Rashford has got so much confidence and belief in his own ability so I don't think that fazed him," Shaw said.

"And another shout out to Romelu for doing so well. The last three games have been really impressive and hopefully his form continues because we really need him."

After the win in Paris, Young also threw his support behind Solskjaer to be made United boss on a permanent basis, but stressed it is not a decision for the club's players.

"That is not down to the players to decide," Young said. "If you look from the outside, you would say why not? He has been fantastic since he has come in.

Ashley Young says Solskjaer has been a 'breath of fresh air' for United since taking over from Jose Mourinho

"He has given everyone a breath of fresh of air and I think the way he has gone about the job has been unbelievable and the achievements we have made in a short space of time have been fantastic.

"Luckily for us as players, we do not have to decide. It is down to the owners and directors to decide that."