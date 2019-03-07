Javier Hernandez is 'not going to lie' over love for Manchester United

Javier Hernandez has revealed Manchester United still hold a special place in his heart and is glad his old club beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time penalty fired United into the quarter-finals after a sensational 3-1 victory (3-3 on aggregate) stunned PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in what was one of the most remarkable European results in the club's history.

Hernandez scored 59 goals in 157 appearances for United from 2010 to 2015, after he was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Guadalajara in his native Mexico, winning two Premier League titles at Old Trafford.

Following a loan at Real Madrid he signed for Bayer Leverkusen and spent two years in the Bundesliga before returning to the Premier League with West Ham in 2017, registering 14 goals 56 games for the Hammers.

The 30-year-old Mexico international striker said that he wants an English club to win the Champions League this season while also confirming that he is "not going to lie" about his joy of seeing United defeat PSG on Wednesday.

"Right now I'm in a British league, so I want any club from England to win the Champions League," Hernandez told Sky Sports.

"Of course, my old club, Manchester United, that type of comeback (against PSG) was the typical United way.

"I'm very glad, I'm not going to lie. The West Ham fans know how important that club is for me. They gave me the opportunity.

"I think England is glad when every British team goes through a round in the Champions League.

"I think the most important thing is seeing a very important club like Manchester United getting back to those positions."