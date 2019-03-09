Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man Utd will have no problem refocusing on Arsenal after Paris heroics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Manchester United's players are refocused and ready to go again at Arsenal on the back of their stunning Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain.

Talk has turned to when, rather than if, the 46-year-old gets the job on a permanent basis after continuing his extraordinary audition as caretaker manager at the Parc des Princes.

Solskjaer's side overturned a 2-0 home loss - his only defeat in 17 matches at the helm - by triumphing 3-1 at the death in Paris to progress to the last eight.

Now comes a return to Premier League action and a chance to make a mark in the top-four race at fellow challengers Arsenal, live on Sky Sports from 4.15pm on Sunday.

"No problem whatsoever," Solskjaer said of the squad's focus.

"We have gone through to the quarter-finals, which is what we sometimes expect of Man United.

"But it was the way it happened and the celebrations at the end, it just happens when you win a game like we did.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are in line to return from injury in Sunday's game at Arsenal

"But then again, no problem - we've got Arsenal, a fantastic game to get yourself ready again."

United head to the Emirates Stadium on a club-record winning streak on the road.

PSG was their ninth successive away win in all competitions - a run that includes January's 3-1 FA Cup fourth-round triumph at Arsenal.

"It's the same decisions you always have when you go into a game," Solskjaer said when that win in north London was brought up.

Solskjaer has urged Marcus Rashford to adapt his game to become more efficient in front of goal, just as Cristiano Ronaldo did

"One, you've got to consider their approach, which system do you think they will play, which is impossible to predict because they change a lot.

"But then you need to look at who is fit and how we want to approach the game as well.

"It might be different kind of systems or is it a counter-attacking game you want - it's all sorts.

"But now of course the fitness issue plays in more than ever because we've got players coming back, players who put a proper shift in.

"It was one of the hardest nights we've had physically - probably this one (PSG) and the Arsenal cup game are the two hardest games we've had.

"It was great to have fresh legs - Scott (McTominay), Fred - they do cover the ground so much so it's something we have to consider."