Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Man Utd Gareth Bale links

Gareth Bale has endured a difficult season at Real Madrid

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer underlined the need for Manchester United to sign "quality players" but would not be drawn on a potential move for Gareth Bale.

The Wales international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for years and talk of an exit from Real Madrid has intensified since Zinedine Zidane's reappointment last week.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has repeatedly stated the player's intention to remain at the Bernabeu, but United are one of just a handful of clubs with the funds to acquire the forward.

Former manager Jose Mourinho made no secret of his desire to bring the 29-year-old to United but caretaker boss Solskjaer was coy about a potential summer move.

"I can't really comment on Gareth Bale or specific names because they're property of other clubs," the Norwegian said.

"But we should look for quality players, definitely, and players who could improve us as a team.

"There's so many factors you need to think about when you sign players.

"It's not easy - I don't know if it's easy either - when you're in the media or when you're a supporter, you can think short-term.

"We've got to think about the longevity as well, who's going to fit in personality-wise.

"So, there's so many things that we need to think about."