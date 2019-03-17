Nemanja Matic urges Manchester United not to let top-four finish slip away

Nemanja Matic has urged his Manchester United team-mates not to let a top-four finish slip from their grasp after successive back-to-back defeats.

This weekend's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Wolves followed a 2-0 loss at Arsenal last week to leave United's season in danger of derailing.

Fifth-placed United are currently just a point ahead of Chelsea and two points adrift of Arsenal with just eight league games left to play.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side also have a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona to face next month.

"We have to give our best now to reach the top four," said Nemanja Matic in the wake of the Molineux defeat.

"We cannot let it go like this, we will analyse everything as there is still a lot to play for.

"We have eight games to play in the Premier League and we are fighting for the top four.

"We have the Champions League as well. We will see what we are able to do and how much quality we have.

"Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will also give their best to be in the top four. Everybody knows that."

After the defeat Solskjaer claimed it was the worst performance of his reign but the Serbia midfielder expects the boss to put it right.

He said: "I am sure he (Solskjaer) will turn this situation around and we will do better.

"After the international break we will see. The first game back after a break is always difficult especially for a team who has so many players away in the national teams. Almost everybody at United is on duty.

"We spoke after the game and said we have to be focused for the next one and stick together and get the top four which is the main target for us."