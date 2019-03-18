Manchester United had helicopter ready for Gareth Bale, says David Moyes

David Moyes wanted to bring Gareth Bale to Manchester United in the summer of 2013

David Moyes has revealed Manchester United had a helicopter ready to bring Gareth Bale to Old Trafford as they attempted to secure him ahead of Real Madrid in 2013.

The Scot was appointed as United manager following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, but lasted just 10 months in the job before being sacked with the club eventually slumping to a seventh-place finish.

Reflecting on his short spell at Old Trafford, Moyes revealed the lengths United went to in a bid to sign Bale, who went on to join Madrid from Tottenham for a then-world-record £85m fee.

Bale has scored over 100 goals during his six seasons in Madrid

"By the time we got to the end of the transfer window, we always thought we had a chance of getting Gareth Bale," Moyes told beIN SPORTS.

"We hoped we could talk him out of going to Real Madrid because it was already half done.

Moyes has been without a club since leaving West Ham at the end of the season

"We had offered more money, we tried to entice him. We did [have a helicopter ready] and we tried."

Bale has won four Champions League titles and one La Liga crown during his six seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring 102 goals in 224 appearances.