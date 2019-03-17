Anthony Martial out of France squad with knee injury

Anthony Martial has withdrawn from the France squad after playing in Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to Wolves on Saturday

Anthony Martial has withdrawn from the France squad with a knee injury and will be replaced by Thomas Lemar.

The French FA - the FFF - said the decision was taken following talks between doctors of the French national team and Manchester United.

The FFF say Martial has a right knee injury and suffered pain in the area during United's defeat to Wolves in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lemar takes Martial's place in the squad

The 23-year-old will miss France's first two Euro 2020 qualifiers, against Moldova on March 22 and Iceland on March 25.

Martial was recalled to the France squad for the first time in a year after scoring 11 goals in 30 games for United this season.