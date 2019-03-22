Neymar charged by UEFA after blasting Manchester United VAR penalty in foul-mouthed rant

Neymar was watching the game from the stands due to injury

Neymar has been charged by UEFA with insulting match officials following Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester United.

Marcus Rashford's spot-kick, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, secured an impressive 3-1 away victory for United that meant they progressed on away goals.

The penalty was awarded by the Video Assistant Referee when Diogo Dalot's shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm, but Neymar was adamant the visitors' winning goal at Parc des Princes should not have stood.

The Brazilian star wrote in an Instagram post: "This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back! Go **** yourselves!"

UEFA have now opened disciplinary proceedings against Neymar for "insulting/molesting acts match officials".

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body with the date of the hearing yet to be confirmed.