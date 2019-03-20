Patrice Evra denies being homophobic after Paris Saint-Germain claim

Patrice Evra insists he believes in equality

Patrice Evra has denied he is homophobic after Paris Saint-Germain condemned what they say were anti-gay insults aimed at the club by the former France captain.

Evra attended Manchester United's 3-1 win over PSG in Paris this month, which knocked the French club out of the Champions League.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Evra and another man are in the back seat of a car when they respond to an online user's views on PSG, telling him "this is Manchester. Stop going off on one (about PSG) and validating teams who will never win anything".

At this point, Evra is alleged to have made two anti-gay slurs about PSG, before curtly adding "we're men speaking here".

PSG released a statement on Tuesday condemning what the club say were "homophobic insults".

"These remarks profoundly shocked the club, which is particularly committed to the values of respect and inclusiveness," PSG added.

Patrice Evra (left) attended Manchester United's win over PSG in Paris this month

But Evra has accused the French media of twisting his words.

"They translate it as I am against the gay people," Evra said on Twitter. "I am not homophobic, I am 'Mr I love this game'.

"I love everyone. So if I offended someone I apologise. But it is not my intention. I understand equality. You have to be free whatever you do in life.

"I would never judge anyone. My mum raised me that way. Only God can judge me. We need to make the world a better place so please stop this negativity because you will never shut me down."

Manchester United declined to comment on the posts because Evra no longer plays for the club.

In the moments following PSG's defeat on March 6, Evra posted a video on social networks goading the club's exit, and then made a similarly mocking one soon after, in which he laughed at PSG for criticising his initial behaviour.

He also threatened to slap former PSG winger Jerome Rothen, his former team-mate at Monaco, after Rothen publicly criticised Evra's attitude.