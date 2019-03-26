Phil Neville: The five players Manchester United should sign

Gareth Bale would be one of a number of new arrivals at Manchester United in the summer if Phil Neville had his way

Phil Neville has revealed the five players he wants Manchester United to sign in the summer – and the former defender's wishlist is certain to whet the appetite of the Old Trafford faithful…

United are yet to confirm their next permanent manager, although caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the favourite to secure the job having impressed since replacing Jose Mourinho in December.

But that hasn't stopped Neville from flashing the fantasy cheque book ahead of the summer, with the 42-year-old naming his dream arrivals at United...

Phil Neville's dream Manchester United signings Player Age Position Club Gareth Bale 29 Forward Real Madrid Philippe Coutinho 26 Midfielder Barcelona Eric Dier 25 Midfielder Tottenham Raphael Varane 25 Defender Real Madrid Joao Cancelo 24 Defender Juventus

"Gareth Bale is ready-made," Neville told Premier League Today.

Neville wants United to splash the cash in the summer ahead of next season

"Ole has said he wants to buy a hungry player. I think [Jadon] Sancho is that hungry player. But Bale has won Champions Leagues and played at the top level.

"I don't think wages are an issue at Manchester United. You are talking guaranteed quality who can play across the front line."

But the spending wouldn't stop there for United if Neville had his way, with the defence and midfield also being strengthened.

Bale has come in for criticism from the Real Madrid fans and the Spanish press in recent months

"The two signings in the back four would be Raphael Varane from Real Madrid and Joao Cancelo from Juventus," Neville said.

"Cancelo, I worked with him at Valencia and have seen him at Juventus and I think he's top drawer."

He added: "Eric Dier as the holding midfield player and Philippe Coutinho, who there has been a bit of speculation about.

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to United in recent months

"You have to have British players in a title-winning team. [Ander] Herrera, Fred and [Scott] McTominay are part of the squad. [Nemanja] Matic, this season, has had a dip."