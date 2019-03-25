Ander Herrera unsure of Manchester United future

Ander Herrera remains in talks with Manchester United over a new deal

Ander Herrera says his future at Manchester United remains unclear and has described reports of a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain as “logical”.

The midfielder is in the final weeks of his contract at Old Trafford and the Spaniard would be free to leave for free if the 29-year-old is unable to reach an agreement over a new deal before the end of the season.

Herrera has been pivotal in United's revival since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and insists his focus will not be distracted as the club fight for a top-four league finish and success in the Champions League.

Herrera has been a firm favourite under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"It's logical when you have three months left on your contract and it is the international break," Herrera told Spanish publication El Periodico.

"I knew something would come out. I take it with a pinch of salt, I'm focusing on playing football in the remaining month and a half of the season.

"The rest I leave to my agent, both a possible contract renewal with United and talks with another club about my departure."

Herrera, who was the subject of strong interest from Athletic Bilbao - the club he left to join United in June 2014 - in January, says he is intent on continuing to repay the support he has received from the fans "at the biggest club in England".

Herrera will aim to avoid a third successive defeat in all competitions when they host Watford on Saturday

"I'm not going crazy about what is going to happen over the next four months because I don't know if my stay here is over," he added.

"I enjoy being at the biggest club in England, the fans love me, they have treated me phenomenally and I owe it to them to listen to what they say, but honestly I don't know what is going to happen.

"All I see is trying to win against Watford next week. If you deserve things and if you are an honest and hardworking person, things happen."