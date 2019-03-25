Manchester United interest in Jadon Sancho is 'completely irrelevant' say Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has scored nine goals and registered 17 assists this season

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has branded speculation linking Manchester United with a move for Jadon Sancho as “completely irrelevant”.

Sancho has the highest number of assists in Europe's top five leagues and added to his growing reputation when he set up Raheem Sterling's opener in the 5-0 rout of Czech Republic on his first competitive England start.

Recent media reports have suggested the youngster, who turned 19 on Monday, is a £100m summer transfer target for Manchester United, with French champions Paris Saint-Germain also rumoured to be interested in the England forward.

Asked about potential interest from United, Zorc told German publication BILD: "I have no knowledge [of it], but it is also completely irrelevant."

Jadon Sancho last week became the third youngest player to start a competitive international for England

Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in the summer of 2017. The London-born youngster signed a contract extension until 2022 with the German club last October.

Earlier this month, Zorc told BILD that Sancho will play for Dortmund next season although he conceded the forward is likely to leave the club one day.

"I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I will say that, even for the biggest club in the world, his transfer would be difficult right now," Zorc said.

"Jadon will play at Dortmund next season and we are definitely planning with. He certainly will not play until his retirement in Dortmund. That too is true."