'Life goes on' for Molde after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer departure, says club's managing director

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent appointment at Manchester United is a positive development for his former club Molde, according to the club's managing director, Oystein Neerland.

Neerland explained that an end to the speculation over Solskjaer's departure allows Molde to focus on the new Eliteserien season in Norway, which begins on Saturday.

Despite the news bringing Solskjaer's successful tenure at Molde to a close for good, Neerland was pragmatic about the change.

"Of course, we are losing our manager of many years," said Neerland. "Ole brought a lot of success to the club, but we also have a good team, together with Erling Moe as the new manager, so life goes on and we have to move and have focus on Molde football club for this season.

"The season starts on Sunday for us so we have to be prepared and we think we are.

Solskjaer has resurrected United's season

"For us, it's good to have a conclusion regarding the job as a permanent manager in Manchester United.

"We can quit the speculation over whether he gets the job or not, so for us, it's a good day to have the conclusion."

Solskjaer guided Molde to their first ever Norwegian title, defending it the following season and adding the Norwegian Cup to his CV in 2013.

After a short, but unsuccessful stint with Cardiff City, Solskjaer returned for a second spell, but should he bring silverware to Old Trafford, a third return to Molde would appear unlikely.

Molde will receive compensation from Man United, but Neerland refused to comment on the reported £8m the Norwegian club might receive.

Negotiations were quick, according to Neerland, and he said it was no surprise that United were keen to hold onto their former striker.

"Ole has delivered great results since he joined the club in December so it's not a surprise that he got the job after fantastic results with the team and club," said Neerland.

"Congratulations to Ole and Man United."