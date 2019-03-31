Nani excited to face former Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney in MLS

Nani and Wayne Rooney in their Manchester United days

Nani says he is looking forward to a "catch-up" with his old friend and Manchester United team-mate Wayne Rooney when their two MLS sides clash on Sunday night.

Orlando City, for whom the Portuguese signed in the close-season, host DC United in their fourth Eastern Conference game of the season.

Nani and Rooney played in the same team on many occasions during seven years together at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League among other trophies.

Live MLS Live on

"It's a long time since I've seen him. It will be a good time to catch up and talk a little bit," Nani told CNN.

"We will enjoy seeing each other, hopefully put on a good show for the fans, challenge each other and at the end we can sit and chill out a little bit."

Nani waves to fans prior to the match between New England Revolution and Orlando City (image: USA Today/MLSsoccer)

Nani, 32, has played every game so far for Orlando since signing a three-year deal in a free transfer from Sporting CP in February.

And he said: "Ever since the day I played my first minutes for Orlando at home in front of our supporters, they have been fantastic.

Wayne Rooney scored a hat-trick in DC United's 5-0 win over Real Salt Lake

"So far, the stadiums have been full. It's a great feeling as a football player - you like this kind of environment, you like to see the stadium full of passionate supporters.

"As a player you need that. You need that to give the big motivation, to show to the fans your quality of football and to enjoy the game on the pitch. When you have a full stadium and great atmosphere you want always to enjoy."