Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku fit for Manchester United trip to Wolves, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

0:52 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side have to 'go for it' as they bid to qualify for the Champions League Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side have to 'go for it' as they bid to qualify for the Champions League

Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku will be fit to play for Manchester United in their game at Wolves on Tuesday after shaking off injuries, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Lukaku was an unused substitute during the win over Watford on Saturday, and missed both of Belgium's European Qualifiers during the international break.

Martial played 77 minutes of the 2-1 victory but was forced off with what Solskjaer described after the game as "a bad knock".

However, Solskjaer has now revealed both players are ready to play at Molineux, saying: "Anthony will be fine, he's going to be OK.

5:34 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Sky Sports News Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United, and is not angling for a move to Real Madrid Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tells Sky Sports News Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United, and is not angling for a move to Real Madrid

"Anthony and Romelu will both be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today but it looks good, yes."

Solskjaer also said Victor Lindelof is back in the frame to play against Wolves having missed the Watford game and Sweden's matches during the international break.

Lindelof withdrew from the national squad due to the birth of his son, which led to threats being made towards him that the Swedish FA reported to the police.

Solskjaer said: "Victor has had a good few days of training now so he'll be ready.

"Apart from that, [Matteo] Darmian and Eric [Bailly] are still out. [Antonio] Valencia is still out and Alexis Sanchez is still out. But it's a good strong squad."

Victor Lindelof missed United's win over Watford

Solskjaer also suggested he is in talks with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward about the arrival of a director of football at Old Trafford.

SSN reported last summer that United had begun identifying targets for the position, and Solskjaer said: "Football has changed and the structure at football clubs has changed.

"Me and Ed and Joel [Glazer] for that matter are of course looking to how can this club be ran as smoothly and as well as possible.

"So we'll see what the club will end up with and I'm happy discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions anyway.