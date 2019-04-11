Paul Pogba says Manchester United believe they can beat Barcelona at the Nou Camp

Paul Pogba says Manchester United remain confident and have the talent to produce a miracle at the Nou Camp by beating Barcelona to reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2011.

The Spanish giants beat United 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg at Old Trafford on a frustrating Wednesday night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, who failed to have a single shot on target during the game.

Luke Shaw's own goal gives Barcelona a narrow lead ahead of next Tuesday's return game, but Pogba believes United can repeat the heroics of their sensational 3-1 away win over Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

Speaking after the game against Barcelona, the French midfielder said United must play with self-belief and take their opportunities in front of goal if they are to cause another upset.

Pogba said: "The chances that we get, we have to put them in.

"They [Barcelona] didn't really have a lot of chances, maybe just one when David [De Gea] made a great save, but after that they weren't dangerous.

"We believe we can beat them. We are Manchester United, even if they are Barcelona - we are Manchester United, and we play in the Champions League just like they do.

"We can go through, of course."

Romelu Lukaku, who scored two goals in the Paris win over PSG, also believes Barcelona are beatable, but says United must play with confidence and arrogance if they are to progress into the Champions League semi-finals.

Lukaku added: "We didn't play with the same confidence and arrogance on the ball, and that was something the manager had said - in the second half, we tried.

"In the first 20 minutes of the second half, we did, and after that it changed, but it is something we have to do for the whole 90 minutes over there.

"We must make sure we don't concede a goal, and also try to score early."