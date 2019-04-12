Paul Pogba welcome at Real Madrid, says Casemiro amid Man Utd exit rumours

0:25 Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says Paul Pogba would be "very welcome" at Real Madrid Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says Paul Pogba would be "very welcome" at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro says Paul Pogba would be "very welcome" there if the Manchester United midfielder were to join the Spanish giants.

Last month Pogba said that playing for Real under Zinedine Zidane would be a "dream for anyone", sparking fresh speculation over his future.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro believes the French World Cup winner is capable of playing in any team but insisted he would be happy to see him move to the Bernabeu.

"A player of his level is compatible with any player in the world. We know he is a great player, but we cannot talk about a player who is not here with the team," Casemiro said.

"We know that if he comes to Madrid he will be very welcome because we know he is a great player.

Paul Pogba has been linked with a summer move to Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid

"He has another very important match in the Champions [League] and he is thinking about that game. He is a great person and we have to respect him and respect Manchester [United]."

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has previously tried to quell any transfer rumours surrounding the France international, stating that he can't see Paul Pogba not staying at the club next season.

The 26-year-old central midfielder is "not the finished deal" and "maturing all the time" at the Old Trafford club, according to first team coach Mike Phelan.