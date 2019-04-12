WATCH: Manchester United stars back equality campaign

1:43 Some of the biggest stars from Manchester United's men's and women's teams speak out against discrimination in all it's forms as part of the club's #AllRedAllEqual campaign Some of the biggest stars from Manchester United's men's and women's teams speak out against discrimination in all it's forms as part of the club's #AllRedAllEqual campaign

Manchester United will mark this weekend's Premier League game against West Ham as their annual 'All Red All Equal' fixture - a campaign championing equality, diversity and inclusion.

Ahead of the game, some of the biggest stars from both of the men's and women's sides, including Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Amy Turner and Siobhan Chamberlain, spoke out against racism, homophobia, sexism and other discriminatory issues.

Banners will be displayed on the East Stand at Old Trafford, outlining United's promise for equality, while before kick-off, a centre-circle flag will be placed on the pitch to mark the occasion.

There will be plenty of activity on the club's official website and social media channels, as messaging around equality, diversity and inclusion is highlighted and shared with the club's diverse global fan base.

Fans from all over the world can engage with the club's work on equality on social media, using #allredallequal.

Watch United's stars speaking out against inequality by clicking on the video at the top of the story.