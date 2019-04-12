Man Utd vs West Ham preview: Solskjaer targets 15 more points for top-four spot

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants five wins from the last six league games

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted 15 more points to secure Champions League football next season via a top-four finish in the Premier League.

United host West Ham on Saturday evening after suffering a 1-0 home defeat to Barcelona in the first leg of their quarter-final in the competition on Wednesday.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer has effectively targeted five wins from United's remaining six league games - starting against the Hammers.

He said: "We need as many points as possible, and I think if we get 15, we'll be top three, because in those games hopefully we'll beat Chelsea.

"But now it's about West Ham, and focusing on a good performance to give us three points. We want top three. Top four is also an aim if we don't get them 15, but we should aim for 15 points."

With the return leg at the Nou Camp on Tuesday, Solskjaer will shuffle his pack ahead of a period of five games over the next fortnight.

"I've got options, of course, to rest one or two, because there are games coming up, and they'll all play a part," the Norwegian added.

"We had players on the bench on Wednesday night like Jesse [Lingard] and Anthony [Martial], who normally start games.

"There will be a couple of changes. Let's see what we'll decide on."

Meanwhile, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has demanded more from his side following consecutive 2-0 defeats that has left the Hammers five points off seventh-placed Leicester City prior to their game with Newcastle on Friday night.

They are without an away win in the league this year, and Pellegrini knows that must change if they are to have any hope of salvaging any faint European hopes.

"I always demand more from the players, from myself, and from everyone," he said. "If you ask if it's a good season; nine games before the finish, we were not fighting against relegation, with an average of five or six players not available. From that point of view, it's not a bad season.

"We must demand more. We must try to play every game with improvement and evolve.

"My target was to demand from everyone an ambitious mentality. We still have a mathematical chance for Europe, and we must try for that."

Team news

Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, and Ander Herrera are out of Manchester United's Premier League encounter with West Ham.

Full-backs Shaw and Young are suspended for Saturday's clash, while a muscle injury means midfielder Herrera remains sidelined.

Nemanja Matic is a doubt through illness, while Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez, and Antonio Valencia are set to be absent again. Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo are available.

Michail Antonio returns to the West Ham squad for the trip to Manchester United, but Samir Nasri is ruled out. Winger Antonio is fit after missing Monday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea with an ankle knock.

Midfielder Nasri has a calf problem and joins Andy Carroll, Andriy Yarmolenko, Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, and Winston Reid on the sidelines.

Opta stats

After winning 11 out of 12 top-flight matches against West Ham between May 2008 and September 2014, Manchester United have only emerged victorious in two of their last eight such meetings (P8 W2 D4 L2).

Following their 3-1 victory at the London Stadium in September, West Ham are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07, under manager Alan Curbishley.

Only against Fulham (11), Leeds and Arsenal (both 12) are Manchester United on a longer unbeaten run at Old Trafford in the Premier League than against West Ham (10 - W8 D2).

Manchester United have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 22 in the competition (W14 D6 L2).

West Ham United have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games (D1), failing to score in each defeat. The Hammers were unbeaten in five away games prior to this run (W3 D2).

After winning away against Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City at the start of the 2015-16 season, West Ham are winless in 19 away league games against 'big six' opposition (D6 L13), losing all four this season by an aggregate score of 1-10.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last five home games against West Ham in the Premier League (six goals); only four other players in the competition have netted in more successive home matches against a single opponent (Alan Shearer v Everton (6), Thierry Henry v Aston Villa (6), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink v West Ham (6), and Sergio Aguero v Liverpool (7).

Of managers to have faced Man Utd at least five times in the Premier League, only Pep Guardiola (60%) has a higher winning ratio against the Red Devils than current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini (4/7 - 57.1%).

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has 11 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season. One more assist will see him become the first Frenchman to record double figures for both in a single Premier League campaign since Thierry Henry in 2004-05.

Merson's prediction

I expect Man United to win this one. They'll do well to turn their Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona around at the Nou Camp, so they've got to fight to get into the top four now.

This is a 'must win' game for them. They've got to get this game won and then focus on that Barcelona second leg. West Ham have flip-flopped and they can't really go anywhere.

They had good stages in the Chelsea game, but it's a bad run of games and their season's finished. It's just a case of getting through it.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-0