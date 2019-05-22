Ricky Sbragia leaves role as Manchester United U23s boss

Ricky Sbragia returned to Old Trafford to manage the U23 side in 2017

Ricky Sbragia has left his role as Manchester United Under-23s manager by mutual consent, the club has confirmed.

Having previously had a spell in charge of the reserve team at Old Trafford, Sbragia returned to the club in 2017 to lead the U23s.

They were relegated from the top tier of Premier League 2 in 2017/18 and last season finished sixth in the 12-team second division.

Manchester United's head of academy Nicky Butt is set to oversee the U23 side

Sbragia has now left the club by mutual consent, with head of academy Nicky Butt reportedly set to focus on the youth system's structure as United move forwards.

United's former second-string boss Warren Joyce is available after leaving A-League side Melbourne City earlier this month.