Andy Cole explains how Teddy Sheringham ruined his England debut

Andy Cole has revealed he was left "embarrassed" by Teddy Sheringham during his England debut

Andy Cole has revealed how Teddy Sheringham ruining his England debut set off a career-long feud between the former Manchester United team-mates.

Cole was brought on as a substitute for Sheringham in a friendly against Uruguay in March 1995, but was left "embarrassed" when the senior player failed to acknowledge the significance of the moment for the then 23-year-old.

The pair went on to become club team-mates when Sheringham arrived at Old Trafford in 1997, and didn't speak to each other despite functioning successfully in United's treble-winning side.

Andy Cole made his England debut against Uruguay in March 1995

"I didn't want to play the game after that," Cole told The Daily Telegraph. "That's how embarrassed I felt.

"Snubbed on the line when you're making your debut as a young kid… I think I hit the bar in the game but I couldn't get it out of my mind.

"We never spoke. Unless it was going to be another argument between us… never spoke. We didn't exchange a single word while we were there."

With their playing days over, the pair have put the feud behind them and will be on civil terms when they both feature in a "legends" game against Bayern Munich on Sunday to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of United's treble.

Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham celebrate a goal during Manchester United's treble-winning 1998-99 season

However, Cole recalls how the extreme hostility between the striking duo led to a physical confrontation during half-time of a Premier League game against Bolton in 1998.

"Teddy's come down the tunnel and said something to me and the mist came down and I went for him," Cole said.

"I didn't get the opportunity because 'Skip' (Roy Keane) got hold of me and started having a go.

"And then 10 or 20 seconds later, Roy ends up having an argument with Teddy and goes for him himself."