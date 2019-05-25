Manchester United News

Andy Cole explains how Teddy Sheringham ruined his England debut

Last Updated: 25/05/19 9:38am

Andy Cole has revealed he was left "embarrassed" by Teddy Sheringham during his England debut

Andy Cole has revealed how Teddy Sheringham ruining his England debut set off a career-long feud between the former Manchester United team-mates.

Cole was brought on as a substitute for Sheringham in a friendly against Uruguay in March 1995, but was left "embarrassed" when the senior player failed to acknowledge the significance of the moment for the then 23-year-old.

The pair went on to become club team-mates when Sheringham arrived at Old Trafford in 1997, and didn't speak to each other despite functioning successfully in United's treble-winning side.

Andy Cole made his England debut against Uruguay in March 1995

"I didn't want to play the game after that," Cole told The Daily Telegraph. "That's how embarrassed I felt.

"Snubbed on the line when you're making your debut as a young kid… I think I hit the bar in the game but I couldn't get it out of my mind.

"We never spoke. Unless it was going to be another argument between us… never spoke. We didn't exchange a single word while we were there."

With their playing days over, the pair have put the feud behind them and will be on civil terms when they both feature in a "legends" game against Bayern Munich on Sunday to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of United's treble.

Andy Cole and Teddy Sheringham celebrate a goal during Manchester United's treble-winning 1998-99 season

However, Cole recalls how the extreme hostility between the striking duo led to a physical confrontation during half-time of a Premier League game against Bolton in 1998.

"Teddy's come down the tunnel and said something to me and the mist came down and I went for him," Cole said.

"I didn't get the opportunity because 'Skip' (Roy Keane) got hold of me and started having a go.

"And then 10 or 20 seconds later, Roy ends up having an argument with Teddy and goes for him himself."

