Man Utd fixtures: Premier League 2019/20

Manchester United kick their 2019/20 Premier League campaign off against top-six rivals Chelsea at Old Trafford on August 11, live on Sky Sports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces two stern assignments at the start of his first full season as United boss, with Europa League winners Chelsea up first before travelling to Wolves in the second round of matches.

United face pivotal home games against Arsenal on September 28, Liverpool on October 19 and Tottenham on December 3 before taking on Manchester City in the first derby of the season at the Etihad Stadium on December 7.

United usher in 2020 with a New Year's Day trip to Arsenal, travel to Anfield on January 18 before the first ever Premier League winter break takes place in mid-February.

Premier League winter break For the first time this season the Premier League will have a mid-season break. Five matches will be played on February 8 and the other five on February 15. That split will be confirmed in December when the broadcast picks are announced.

United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on March 7 and make their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 14, before their season concludes away at Leicester on May 17.

August

11: Chelsea (h) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

17: Wolves (a)

24: Crystal Palace (h)

31: Southampton (a)

September

14: Leicester (h)

21: West Ham (a)

28: Arsenal (h)

October

5: Newcastle (a)

19: Liverpool (h)

26: Norwich (a)

November

2: Bournemouth (a)

9: Brighton (h)

23: Sheffield United (a)

30: Aston Villa (h)

December

3: Tottenham (h)

7: Manchester City (a)

14: Everton (h)

21: Watford (a)

26: Newcastle (h)

28: Burnley (a)

January

1: Arsenal (a)

11: Norwich (h)

18: Liverpool (a)

21: Burnley (h)

February

1: Wolves (h)

8: Chelsea (a)

22: Watford (h)

29: Everton (a)

March

7: Manchester City (h)

14: Tottenham (a)

21: Sheffield United (h)

April

4: Brighton (a)

11: Bournemouth (h)

18: Aston Villa (a)

25: Southampton (h)

May

2: Crystal Palace (a)

9: West Ham (h)

17: Leicester (a)

The key dates of the Premier League 2019/20 season

The new season is scheduled to start on Friday August 9 and will conclude on Sunday May 17.

Meanwhile, the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool will take place on Sunday August 4.

The Champions League final will be played in Istanbul on May 30 - two weeks before the start of Euro 2020 on June 12.

