Rio Ferdinand discusses Man United return and Frank Lampard at Chelsea

Rio Ferdinand is on Manchester United's technical director shortlist

Rio Ferdinand admits he is interested in becoming Manchester United's first technical director but says the role has not yet been defined by the club.

Ferdinand, who spent 12 years at Old Trafford, is one of a number of candidates the club has spoken to about taking up the role, which they aim to fill before the start of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

Ed Woodward, the United executive vice-chairman, is understood to have discussed the position with Ferdinand, but the former England defender says he is still in the dark about what the role actually entails.

Ed Woodward has spoken to Ferdinand about the role

"It all depends on the shape of the job," Ferdinand said when asked if he fancied returning to the club.

"I don't think it's all been outlined at Man United in terms of 'that's the job and this is the description'. I think there's a lot to talk about within that.

"To be fair to Man United, in that kind of role, the responsibility that comes with that, you can't lie and say that that's not a turn-on.

"Because you are helping to shape the fortunes of a club of that stature. That's a huge job.

"All the boxes would have to be ticked that you've got in in your head before considering something like that.

"I think decisions made at a football club - not all (but) some of them - should come with a football thought process in the background somewhere, (someone) that understands that side of it and can make that kind of decision."

'United need to lock down philosophy'

United have had four managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, spending £744m on 28 players. In that time they have only finished in the top four twice.

Ferdinand won seven Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson

Ferdinand believes United lost their way after the departure of Ferguson and says they need to "lock down a philosophy" from the first-team to the academy, like rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

"Man United are looking for their ideology still, he said.

"They went away from it after Sir Alex Ferguson, they tried to take it on under different managers and it didn't work, so they are still searching.

"There needs to be some sort of story at a football club for the stars and the staff to believe in.

"Liverpool have got that, Jurgen Klopp has created that. Man City have got that - Pep (Guardiola) has created that. But they have been allowed to create it. They have had time.

"Do I think Man United can do that? I think time will tell - Ole has a window to work in and then he has to put that jigsaw in place.

"It is a big gap between Man City, Liverpool and Spurs. They will build again, they will recruit again."

Lampard perfect choice to takeover at Chelsea

Ferdinand's former West Ham team-mate Frank Lampard is the bookies favourite to become the next Chelsea boss, with Maurizio Sarri set to leave the club this week ahead of being appointed Juventus head coach.

Frank Lampard took Derby to the play-off final in his first season in management

Lampard, the Derby manager, has only 12 months experience in the dugout - all in the Sky Bet Championship - but Ferdinand believes he is the ideal candidate to takeover at Chelsea, especially if their transfer ban is upheld.

"He is the perfect choice. People talk about experience and what-not but what experience did Pep (Guardiola) have when he went into Barcelona's first team? He trained the younger kids at the club," added Ferdinand.

"Frank knows the club and he knows the players and the players will respect him. You can see he can carry himself in a particular way in front of the media and in the football club and he can change things within a season.

"If Chelsea are going to get a ban transfer-wise I don't think they can look anywhere but Frank if I'm honest.

"Because he and Jody (Morris, Derby assistant manager) they know all the kids from 16 upwards. They know what they can all do.

"Chelsea have had the best young kids in the country for a while now - Man City are coming around that but for the good years they have had the best kids and none of them get in the first team.

"As a football club, you would think they would like to change that. If they want to change that there is no one but Frank."