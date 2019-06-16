Paul Pogba hints at Manchester United exit with desire for a 'new challenge'

Paul Pogba has suggested he is open to a potential transfer away from Manchester United.

Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici travelled to the London offices of Manchester United for face to face talks over the potential transfer of Pogba on Friday, according to Sky in Italy.

Negotiations are at an early stage, with Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo understood to be part of discussions.

The Frenchman has also been consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid to work with coach Zinedine Zidane.

1:42 We take a look at Paul Pogba's best moments in a Manchester United shirt from the Premier League amid speculation he could be leaving Old Trafford. We take a look at Paul Pogba's best moments in a Manchester United shirt from the Premier League amid speculation he could be leaving Old Trafford.

"There is a lot of talking and a lot of thinking as well," Pogba, 26, told reporters at a commercial event in Tokyo.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

"After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

"I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Pogba, who moved to Old Trafford from Juventus for a then-world record transfer free of £93.25m in August 2016, has seen Jose Mourinho replaced as coach by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time at the club.

The World Cup winner has scored 24 goals in 92 appearances for United and was named in last season's PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

